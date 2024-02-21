Televangelist and Ekeza Sacco Boss David ‘Gakuyo’ Ngari Arrested At JKIA

Police detained controversial televangelist and Ekeza Sacco Founder David Kariuki Ngari, alias Gakuyo as he tried to fly out of the country.

He was detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Gakuyo said in a video his trip was cut short by DCI detectives who apprehended him at the airport.

He however claims not to be aware of the motive behind the arrest.

“They say I cannot leave the country. I’m at JKIA. I just think there is some revenge somewhere. I’m happy I might get an opportunity to see the judge and be told on what case I have. Right now I’m at the DCI airport,” Gakuyo says in the video.

Ekeza Sacco Founder David Kariuki alias Gakuyo is being held at DCI offices at JKIA Claims to have been blocked from leaving the country pic.twitter.com/LOooOYu3JK — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) February 21, 2024

Gakuyo has been on police radar over allegations of embezzling over Sh1 billion from members of his Ekeza Sacco.

He however negotiated a deal to pay back the money to the claimants.

Police said he remains under probe over the issue.

Gakuyo was later questioned by detectives.