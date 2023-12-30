Elijah Wood’s Net Worth

Elijah Wood, the acclaimed American actor, has carved a prominent niche in the entertainment industry, boasting a net worth of $20 million. Renowned for his diverse roles, Wood’s acting career, which began in childhood, has seen him shine in various films and television projects.

Elijah Wood net worth stands at $20 million, attesting to his enduring success in the world of entertainment.

Elijah Wood Early Life

From his early days as a child actor in films such as “Child in the Night,” “Avalon,” and “Radio Flyer,” Wood quickly became a critical favorite. His journey from a young talent to a seasoned actor unfolded through a range of projects, earning him numerous award nominations and wins.

Lord of the Rings

While Elijah Wood’s early career showcased his versatility, it was his portrayal of Frodo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy that propelled him to international stardom.

The trilogy, released between 2001 and 2003, marked a turning point in Wood’s career, earning him widespread acclaim. Despite the specifics of his salary for the films not being publicly disclosed, Wood’s contribution to the franchise solidified his place in cinematic history.

Elijah Wood Movies

Following his iconic role as Frodo, Elijah Wood continued to diversify his acting portfolio. His post-“Lord of the Rings” projects included films like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Sin City,” “Everything is Illuminated,” and “The Romantics.” He also lent his voice to animated projects such as “Happy Feet” and “Happy Feet Two.” Wood’s ability to embrace diverse roles showcased his commitment to the craft.

Wilfred

In 2011, Wood entered the realm of television with the U.S. version of the dark comedy “Wilfred,” where he portrayed the character Ryan Newman until 2014. He later took on the role of Todd Brotzman in the television series “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” further expanding his presence on the small screen.

Elijah Wood Businesses

Beyond acting, Elijah Wood delved into entrepreneurial ventures, establishing the record label Simian Records. With over 100 acting credits to his name, Wood has garnered at least 25 awards and received over 40 major award nominations. His multifaceted talents extend beyond acting; he is a DJ and producer, showcasing his creativity in various forms.