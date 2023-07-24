Elon Musk: Time To Say Goodbye To Twitter Bird Logo

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has revealed his intention to replace the iconic Twitter bird logo with an “X” as part of a rebranding effort.

However, given Musk’s history of making statements that may not materialize, some remain skeptical about the change.

Musk, who has already renamed the business to X Corp, expressed his desire to bid farewell to the Twitter brand and the bird logo, emphasizing that it should have been done much earlier. He aims to create a “super app” called “X,” drawing inspiration from China’s popular WeChat platform.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted about the upcoming logo change and mentioned that an interim logo featuring a flickering “X” would be unveiled later that day.

In a Twitter Spaces audio chat, he confirmed that the Twitter logo would indeed be replaced, stating that the move should have been made long ago.

Linda Yaccarino, the company’s chief executive, viewed the rebranding as an exciting opportunity to take Twitter’s legacy to new heights, transforming it into the global town square.

The Twitter bird, known as Larry, was named as a tribute to the basketball star and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird, as co-founder Biz Stone revealed in 2011.

Super-apps like India’s PayTM and Indonesia’s GoJek have become integral to daily life for many in Asia, offering users a wide range of services and a convenient finance system. WeChat, in particular, has emerged as one of the region’s largest apps, boasting over 1.29 billion users in China alone.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the company has undergone changes, including a shift in the business name to X Corp.

The Twitter logo, a blue bird, has been a significant part of the company’s identity, and Twitter has been diligent in protecting its recognisable brand.

In April, the firm temporarily replaced the logo with Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, which contributed to a surge in the meme coin’s market value.

This move, however, led to accusations of insider trading against Musk by a group of Dogecoin investors who claimed he had benefited from manipulating the coin’s value.

Recently, Twitter faced criticism from users and marketers when Musk announced that certain account holders would be subjected to a daily limit on the number of tweets they can read.

This limitation contributed to the rapid growth of Threads, a rival service owned by Meta, with over 100 million sign-ups in just five days after its launch.

Adding to Twitter’s woes, the company is currently facing a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, claiming it owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. S

ince Musk’s acquisition, Twitter has laid off more than half of its workforce, which has further exacerbated the legal issues.

As Twitter moves forward with its rebranding and shifts its focus towards the X Corp vision, the tech world eagerly awaits to see how these changes will impact the platform and its users.

