Emily Arlook Siblings: Rachel and Ethan Arlook

Emily Arlook, born on July 24, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, is an American actress who has steadily risen to prominence in Hollywood.

Known for her dynamic performances and relatable on-screen presence, Emily has captivated audiences with roles that blend humor, depth, and authenticity.

Raised in a creative household, she is the daughter of Richard Arlook, a talent manager and film producer who founded The Arlook Group, and Deborah “Debe” Arlook, a photographer.

Beyond her acting talents, she identifies as a Jewish Buddhist, reflecting a unique blend of cultural and spiritual influences.

Career

Siblings

Emily grew up with two siblings, Rachel Arlook and Ethan Arlook, in a family deeply connected to the entertainment world.

Rachel, born on June 21, 1988, is Emily’s older sister and has carved her own path in the entertainment industry.

Like Emily, Rachel is an actress, though she has also worked as a talent agent.

Her acting career began early, with a notable appearance alongside Emily and their father, Richard, in the 1998 mockumentary 20 Dates.

Ethan, born on June 8, 1992, is Emily’s younger brother.

Unlike his sisters, Ethan has not pursued a public career in acting or entertainment, and little is known about his professional endeavors.

Career

Arlook began acting at a young age, making her debut in 20 Dates at just eight years old.

After a brief hiatus, she returned to the screen in 2002 with the horror film Wishcraft, playing Hannah Bumpers.

Her early experiences, combined with training at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, laid the foundation for a career that would span both film and television.

Emily’s breakthrough came with her role as Nomi Segal in the Freeform comedy-drama series Grown-ish (2018–2024), a spin-off of Black-ish.

Portraying a bisexual Jewish college student, she brought nuance and authenticity to the character, earning praise for her representation of complex identities.

The role resonated with audiences and critics alike, cementing her status as a rising star.

Prior to Grown-ish, she appeared in projects like the 2008 romantic comedy Just Add Water, where she played Candy, and the acclaimed series The Good Place (2016), showcasing her comedic chops as Dana.

Her film credits include standout performances in Big Time Adolescence (2019) as Kate Harris and You People (2023) as Kim Glassman, the latter a Netflix romantic comedy directed by Kenya Barris.

In 2024, Emily joined the cast of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, playing Rebecca, the ex-girlfriend of a charismatic rabbi, further demonstrating her range.

While Emily has not amassed a long list of formal awards, her work has garnered critical acclaim and a growing fanbase.

Her portrayal of Nomi in Grown-ish has been celebrated for its impact on representation, particularly in depicting bisexuality with depth and realism.