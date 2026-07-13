End goonism to heal Kenya’s political wounds, leaders urge

Political leaders from Kisii and Kisumu counties have intensified calls for decisive action against political goonism, warning that unchecked violence threatens peace, democracy and economic development as the country heads toward the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kisii on Monday, gubernatorial aspirant Ezekiel Machogu warned that political violence would leave deep and lasting scars if leaders and security agencies fail to act swiftly.

He condemned the growing trend of politicians allegedly hiring gangs to intimidate opponents, saying such practices undermine the county’s hard-earned peace and democratic gains.

“If goonism is not tamed now, it will leave a scar that will take many years to heal. We must protect the lives of our youth and preserve the peace that our county has enjoyed,” Machogu said.

He urged political leaders to embrace issue-based campaigns instead of violence and intimidation.

Machogu’s remarks came as Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o condemned the deadly violence that erupted in the Milimani area of Kisumu on Sunday, where two organised groups of youths clashed, leaving two people dead.

The violence also led to the destruction of a motor vehicle and at least nine motorcycles, while several businesses suffered losses after the unrest.

Governor Nyong’o said he co-chaired a meeting of the County Security Authority with County Commissioner Mohammed Ramadhan Mwabudzo to review the security situation following the clashes.

He said eight suspects had initially been arrested and placed in police custody as investigations continued, adding that the number of arrests has since risen to about 200 as security operations intensify across the county.

Nyong’o directed security agencies to sustain the crackdown on criminal gangs, saying those responsible for the violence must face the full force of the law regardless of their social or political standing.

“We spend our nights negotiating with investors, creating the conditions for employment and enterprise, yet some among our youth allow themselves to be bought for a pittance to burn, intimidate and destroy the very future we are trying to construct for them,” the governor said.

Machogu called on security agencies to pursue not only those carrying out the violence but also politicians and financiers suspected of sponsoring criminal gangs.

He also appealed to parents, religious leaders and community elders to discourage young people from joining violent groups, urging voters to reject leaders who rely on intimidation and instead support those committed to peaceful campaigns and development.

The two leaders said Kenya’s future depends on safeguarding peace, protecting lives and ensuring politics remains a contest of ideas rather than violence, warning that all those who sponsor or participate in goonism must be held accountable under the law.