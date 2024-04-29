England Stars Kane, Bellingham Headline Bayern-Real Madrid Battle

A decade apart in age, the duo have walked hugely different paths so far in their careers, but have become crucially important to their respective European giants since joining in the summer.

Kane has been the only light to consistently shine in a faltering Bayern side this season.

Less than a year after leaving Germany, Bellingham has established himself alongside Kane and a handful of others as a member of the footballing elite. Also Read: Havertz leads Arsenal rout of Chelsea to maintain title charge

And while they will seek to join forces in the summer, they will battle it out on Tuesday to get to Wembley – England’s national stadium and the location of this season’s Champions League final.