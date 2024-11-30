Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Anthony Kituuka Resigns

Equity Bank has announced the resignation of Anthony Kituuka as the Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda, effective November 28, 2024.

In a statement, the bank confirmed that its Board of Directors has accepted Kituuka’s resignation. “The resignation has been accepted by the Board of Directors, and Kituuka will serve his notice period to allow adequate time for the recruitment of a successor,” the statement read.

Equity Bank Uganda boasts a strong presence with a customer base of 2.2 million, deposits nearing UGX 3 trillion, a loan book of UGX 1.7 trillion, and a balance sheet valued at UGX 3.5 trillion. The bank operates more than 50 branches across the country.

Reflecting on his tenure, Kituuka expressed gratitude and pride in his work.

“I am proud of the time I have served at Equity. I want to thank the Board for their leadership, the staff, and all stakeholders for their support. I wish the bank well as it aims to be more impactful and reach more lives in line with the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, targeting 100 million customers by 2030,” he said.