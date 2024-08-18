Equity Contributes Sh25 Million to Kenya Music Festival, Commits Sh100 Million for Four Years

Equity Bank partnered with the Ministry of Education and the Kenya Music Festival (KMF) to advance its mission of transforming lives through education.

As a partner of the Kenya Music Festival, Equity Bank contributed Sh25 million for this year’s festival and has committed an additional Sh100 million over the next four years, with an annual contribution of Sh25 million.

This collaboration underscores the bank’s commitment to supporting educational initiatives and highlights its belief in the role of music in promoting culture as a powerful catalyst for positive change for a nation and its people.

The Kenya Music Festival Awards Gala held at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret highlighted the talent and dedication of Kenya’s youth.

The festival featured traditional songs, dances, poetry, and public speaking, reflecting this year’s theme: Talent Development for Growth of the Creative Economy.

The festival featured thirteen standout performances on the Equity Anthem and Choral Verse, showcasing how Equity is transforming lives through Education.

While speaking during the Gala, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education and the Kenya Music Festival for allowing the bank to be a partner in the festivals.

He noted that interacting with learners and their trainers from the zonal level to the national level was a rewarding experience, highlighting the students’ ability to express themselves through music and performance.

“The festival underscored the role of music in education. The learners showed creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, which are key elements of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). We appreciate the Kenya Music Festival committee’s efforts in creating an experience that supports positive attitudes and career opportunities in music and arts,” he said.

He appreciated the role that Music and drama festivals played in nurturing his own creativity and innovation as he participated in the competitions in his early life.

Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Education Dr Belio Kipsang, said the event illustrate the impact of education and the arts on youth development.

“Our collaboration with our partners reflects a shared commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for young Kenyans.”

The Gala concluded with awards to some of the top performers, who will next perform at the State concert for President William Ruto at the Eldoret State Lodge.

The festival has once again highlighted Kenya’s remarkable talent and the significant role of music in personal and societal growth.

The bank reaffirmed its dedication to supporting educational initiatives and creating opportunities for all.

The bank stated that its ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Kenya Music Festival and the national drama festivals reflects its commitment to advancing education and nurturing future leaders.

Equity is dedicated to advancing education as a fundamental driver of progress, offering transformative opportunities through its Wings to Fly and Elimu programs.

These initiatives have provided scholarships to 60,009 deserving students, ensuring access to quality education and comprehensive support, including mentorship, leadership training, and psychosocial assistance.

The bank’s robust mentorship framework, including school visits, academic monitoring, and the annual Education and Leadership Congresses, fosters both academic excellence and essential life skills.

The Equity Leaders Program (ELP) further supports over 23,825 scholars with university entry facilitation and internships, helping them navigate the modern workplace.

ELP has enabled 980 scholars to secure global scholarships and 218 to gain admission to Ivy League institutions.

Additionally, through Equity Afia, medical graduates are supported in providing affordable healthcare solutions, making a tangible impact on community well-being.

Currently 118 Equity Afia clinics are operational in Kenya attending to over 110,000 clients monthly.