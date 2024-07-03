Eric André, an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and television host, has a net worth of $4 million. He is widely recognized for hosting Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show” (2012–present) and for his role as Mark Reynolds on the ABC sitcom “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (2012–2013). With more than 40 acting credits to his name, André has appeared in films like “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” (2016), “Rough Night” (2017), and “Man Seeking Woman” (2015–2017). He voiced Azizi in “The Lion King” (2019) and Mark Bowman in “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (2021). Since 2018, he has provided the voice for Luci / Pendergast on the Netflix series “Disenchantment.”

Eric André Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth April 4, 1983 Place of Birth Boca Raton, Florida Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian, Writer, Producer, Television Host

Early Life

Eric Samuel André was born on April 4, 1983, in Boca Raton, Florida. His father, Pierre, is an Afro-Haitian immigrant and psychiatrist, while his mother, Natalie, is an Ashkenazi Jewish American. Eric has an older sister named Amy. He attended the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, graduating in 2001. André then enrolled at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, where he earned a BFA degree in 2005. While at Berklee, he played the double bass and formed the band Blarf with some friends. He later used the Blarf name as a solo act, releasing a self-titled EP in 2014 and the album “Cease & Desist” in 2019. At age 22, he took a Birthright trip to Israel.

Eric André Career

André’s notable contributions extend beyond acting. He wrote, produced, and starred in the 2021 film “Bad Trip,” and he has been a writer and producer for “The Eric Andre Show,” “The Eric Andre New Year’s Eve Spooktacular” (2012), and “Mostly 4 Millennials” (2018). In 2014, he and his co-stars on “The ArScheerio Paul Show” earned a Streamy Award nomination for Best Ensemble Cast, and in 2021, André received an MTV Movie + TV Award nomination for Best Comedic Performance for “Bad Trip.” He released his first stand-up comedy special, “Legalize Everything,” on Netflix in 2020.

André began his comedy career in 2003, performing stand-up comedy on “Live at Gotham” in 2007 and “Comedy.TV” in 2009. He had a small role in the 2009 Ricky Gervais film “The Invention of Lying” and guest-starred on two episodes of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” that same year. In 2010, André appeared in the documentary “The Awkward Comedy Show,” the short film “Thin Skin,” and the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” He guest-starred on “Zeke and Luther,” “Skate Troopers,” and “Hot in Cleveland” in 2011 and appeared in the 2012 film “Should’ve Been Romeo.” He co-starred with Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson in “The Internship” (2013), and from 2012 to 2013, he played Mark Reynolds in 22 episodes of “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

In 2012, André began hosting “The Eric Andre Show,” described as “Adult Swim’s latest unacceptable foray into late night talk shows.” Hannibal Buress was André’s sidekick on the show until 2020. From 2013 to 2014, André had a recurring role as Deacon “Deke” Bromberg on the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” and in 2014, he appeared on the “Comedy Bang! Bang!” episode “Eric Andre Wears a Cat Collage Shirt & Sneakers.” He appeared in the film “Flock of Dudes” (2015) and played Mark on the FXX series “Man Seeking Woman” (2015–2017).

Also Read: Duff McKagan Net Worth

André appeared in the mockumentary “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” (2016) and co-starred with Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz in “Rough Night” (2017). He guest-starred on “Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens” (2016) and appeared in “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” (2017). He lent his voice to “Lucas Bros. Moving Co.” (2014), “Robot Chicken” (2015), “Animals.” (2016), and “American Dad!” (2016).

In 2019, André voiced Azizi the hyena in the Jon Favreau-directed remake of “The Lion King,” a film that grossed $1.657 billion at the box office. In 2021, he starred in the prank comedy “Bad Trip” with Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery. André has also appeared in web series like “Laugh Track Mash-Ups” (2010), “Getting Doug with High” (2013), “The ArScheerio Paul Show” (2013), and “Hot Ones” (2016; 2020).

Personal Life

Eric dated actress Rosario Dawson from 2016 to 2017 and reportedly dated “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali from 2012 to 2014. In March 2021, André revealed that he was dating a woman he met at a farmer’s market before the COVID-19 pandemic. She was unaware of his fame until fans started interrupting their dates for photos.

André identifies as an agnostic atheist and practices Transcendental Meditation. He endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election and participated in phone banking for Sanders’ campaign. In April 2021, Eric alleged that he was a victim of racial profiling at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He claimed that agents stopped him and asked to search him for drugs, stating that he was the only person of color in line at the time. After the Clayton County Police Department issued a response on social media, André tweeted, “I did NOT volunteer to a search and I did not volunteer to talk. You guys flashed your badge and detained me with no probable cause except for racism.”

How Rich is Eric André Now?

Eric André net worth is $4 million.