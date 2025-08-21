Erik Karlsson Siblings: Get to Know Pelle Karlsson

Erik Sven Gunnar Karlsson, born on May 31, 1990, in Landsbro, Sweden, is a professional ice hockey defenseman widely regarded as one of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) most dynamic players.

Known for his exceptional skating, vision, and offensive prowess from the blue line, Karlsson has carved out a remarkable career with teams like the Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, and currently, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

His journey from a small Swedish town to NHL stardom is a testament to his skill, determination, and passion for the game.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Erik has a younger sibling named Pelle Karlsson, born on February 12, 1992, in Sweden.

Like his older brother, Pelle pursued a career in ice hockey, playing as a defenseman.

Pelle’s hockey journey began with Boro-Vetlanda HC, a youth team in Sweden, where he honed his skills.

While he has not reached the NHL, Pelle has built a respectable career in his home country, notably winning the TV-Pucken Gold Medal, a prestigious achievement in Swedish youth hockey.

Career

Karlsson’s hockey career began in Sweden, where he made his professional debut with Frölunda HC in the Elitserien on March 1, 2008.

At just 17, he scored a game-winning goal in overtime, securing a playoff berth for his team.

His performance with Frölunda’s junior team also led to an Anton Cup victory in the Swedish Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

Ranked fourth among European skaters by the NHL’s Central Scouting Service, Karlsson was selected 15th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, a pick announced by fellow Swede Daniel Alfredsson.

Karlsson made his NHL debut in 2009, quickly establishing himself as a standout defenseman.

After a brief stint with the Binghamton Senators in the American Hockey League (AHL), he became a regular in Ottawa’s lineup, scoring his first NHL goal against the Minnesota Wild in December 2009.

Karlsson spent nine seasons with the Ottawa Senators, serving as captain from 2014 to 2018 and leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017.

In 2018, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he signed an eight-year, \$92 million contract in 2019, making him the highest-paid defenseman in NHL history at the time.

His 2022-2023 season with the Sharks was a career highlight, as he recorded 101 points, the highest single-season total for a defenseman in the modern era, earning his third James Norris Memorial Trophy.

In 2023, Karlsson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he continues to excel alongside stars like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Internationally, Karlsson has represented Sweden, winning a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics and a bronze at the 2010 World Championships.

Accolades

Karlsson is a three-time winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy (2012, 2015, 2023), awarded to the NHL’s top defenseman, making him one of only a few players to achieve this honor multiple times before age 33.

He has been selected to seven NHL All-Star Games, showcasing his popularity and skill among peers.

Karlsson’s 2012 Norris Trophy win at age 22 placed him alongside legends like Bobby Orr and Denis Potvin as one of the youngest recipients.

In the 2011-2012 season, he led all NHL defensemen in scoring with 78 points, setting a franchise record for the Senators.

His 101-point season in 2022-2023 not only earned him another Norris Trophy but also marked him as the second-highest-scoring defenseman in the salary cap era, with 761 career points in 920 games as of 2023.