Erik Ten Hag Sacked As Manchester United Manager

Manchester United has officially parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag following a poor start to the 2024 season.

The Dutchman was informed of his departure on Monday morning after two and a half years in charge, with his final game being Sunday’s defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League.

The loss dropped United to 14th in the league standings, with only three wins in nine league games and four victories in 14 matches across all competitions, leaving them seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

Following the decision, former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, brought in to support Ten Hag in the offseason, has been asked to take over as interim manager while the current management team remains intact.

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager,” a statement from the club read.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Despite a third-place Premier League finish and a Carabao Cup win in Ten Hag’s first season, United struggled last year, failing to progress in the Champions League and barely securing a Europa League spot by winning the FA Cup.

This season’s challenging start led club executives, including Chief Executive Omar Berrada and Sporting Director Dan Ashworth, to recommend his dismissal after a recent meeting in London.

Manchester United has also explored potential replacements, including England head coach Thomas Tuchel and recently appointed USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino. However, in a selection process led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS Sporting Director Sir Dave Brailsford, the club opted to give Ten Hag more time.

The club invested heavily over the summer, spending around £205 million on players such as Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Joshua Zirkzee. Just hours before the recent defeat to Liverpool, Berrada had expressed the club’s “full backing” of Ten Hag.