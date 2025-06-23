Escaping teenage boy falls from eighth floor and dies in Lang’ata

Tragedy struck a family after their 19-year-old boy fell from the eighth floor of an apartment and died in Langata, Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Brenan Maxwell, had had a confrontation with his mother at their home on Sunday, June 22, before the incident happened.

The deceased son assaulted his mother before his friend intervened to stop the confrontation after she had questioned why he was drunk.

Witnesses said a few minutes later, the boy’s father arrived home. When the deceased saw him, he walked to the balcony oblivious of the dangers there and slipped off, falling to the ground floor where he died instantly.

He is believed to have been escaping from the wrath of his father when he slipped and fell off. The body was later picked up to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The incident left the family devastated. Police said they are now investigating suicide in the tragedy.

Elsewhere, ten suicide incidents were separately reported in Nyeri, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kericho, Kisii, Embu, Nakuru, Bungoma and Tharaka Nithi Counties.

The majority of the victims were men, police said. The bodies are lying in mortuaries pending autopsy and investigations, police said.

Police say the suicide trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organization says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

In Soy, Eldoret, a man was lynched by a mob after he was found carrying five chicks suspected to have been stolen. The man is said to have turned violent when he was asked to prove ownership of the chick.

The police were later called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary. Authorities discourage mob lynching and term it criminal. The police want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing.