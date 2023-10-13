EU Investigates X Over Terrorist Content, Hate Speech Spread Following Israel-Hamas Conflict

X spreading terrorism content: The European Union (EU) has launched an investigation into X, formerly known as Twitter, under the new tech rules regarding the potential spread of terrorist content, hate speech, and violent material.

This inquiry marks the first to be conducted under the EU’s recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA), aimed at safeguarding users on large tech platforms.

The investigation will also examine X’s handling of user complaints. X CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that the platform had already taken action, including removing hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and addressing tens of thousands of pieces of content since the recent Hamas attack on Israel.

The EU has issued warnings to TikTok and Meta as well for not doing enough to combat disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which includes manipulated images and mislabeled videos.

Thierry Breton, the EU’s industry chief, confirmed the EU’s formal request for information to determine X’s compliance with the DSA. In his letter to Elon Musk, Mr. Breton cited concerns about the presence of “violent and terrorist content” on X, which had not been adequately addressed despite warnings. The specific disinformation incidents mentioned in the letter were not detailed, but Mr. Breton highlighted that fake and manipulated content was widely reported on the platform.

X’s response to these allegations emphasized transparency and the platform’s commitment to openness. Musk requested that the EU provide a list of the violations it referred to so that the public could assess them.

The DSA became law in November, with companies given a grace period to ensure their systems align with the regulations. As of April 25, the commission specified that very large online platforms with over 45 million EU users, including X, would be subject to the strictest rules. The law took effect four months later in August. Under the new rules, larger firms are obliged to assess potential risks, report these assessments, and establish measures to address issues. Non-compliance could result in EU fines of up to 6% of a company’s global turnover or potential service suspension.

X has until October 18 to provide details regarding the activation and functionality of its crisis response protocol and until October 31 to address other relevant concerns.

The investigation follows the Israel-Hamas conflict that led to more than 1,300 people killed in Gaza and at least 150 hostages taken into Gaza during Hamas’s attacks in Israel. Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization in the EU. The EU’s concern also extends to the humanitarian situation, with the UN’s World Food Programme describing conditions in Gaza as “dire,” including shortages of food and water due to an Israeli blockade that is expected to persist until hostages are released.

