Everton Vs. Liverpool Match Postponed Due To Bad Weather

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, scheduled to take place at Goodison Park, has been postponed due to safety concerns caused by severe weather from Storm Darragh.

The decision was made on Saturday morning following an amber weather warning for strong winds in Merseyside, with disruptive conditions affecting much of the UK.

The postponement was announced after a meeting involving both clubs, Merseyside Police, and Liverpool City Council.

An Everton statement emphasized the priority of ensuring safety: “Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff, and players is of paramount importance.”

Liverpool echoed these sentiments, citing safety risks in the local area as the primary reason for the match being called off.

The game, originally set for a 12:30 GMT kickoff, was particularly significant as it was expected to be the final league derby between the two teams at Goodison Park before Everton’s planned move to a new stadium in 2025.

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League table, sitting seven points ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal, who are both set to play on Sunday. Meanwhile, Everton, managed by Sean Dyche, are 15th, sitting five points clear of the relegation zone.

Across the UK, Storm Darragh has caused widespread disruptions. Parts of Wales and south-west England have experienced winds of up to 90mph, prompting the Met Office to issue a red weather warning for western and southern Wales. Tens of thousands of homes are without power, and residents have been advised to stay indoors to avoid the dangerous conditions.

No new date for the Merseyside derby has been announced. Both clubs are expected to work closely with authorities to determine a suitable reschedule.