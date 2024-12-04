Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Ex-Interior PS Dave Mwangi Munya To Take Plea In Sh200 Million Land Fraud Probe

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Ex-Interior PS Dave Mwangi Munya To Take Plea In Sh200 Million Land Fraud Probe

    A former interior Principal Secretary was Tuesday arrested and detained at the Muthaiga police cells pending arraignment over a Sh200 land fraud case.

    The former powerful PS Dave Mwangi was picked up from his Karen home and driven to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation for processing before he is arraigned with forgery, and conspiracy to defraud.

    This was after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions approved charges proposed against Mwangi.

    Mwangi was a PS under former president Mwai Kibaki.

    He is Wednesday expected to take plea in the matter, police said.

    Police investigations showed one Hasmita Patel care of Holloways Properties Limited is the registered proprietor of land parcel LR 20261 IR 90758 measuring approximately 1.591 hectares situated along Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

    She reported to the DCI that some persons fraudulently claimed ownership of her parcel of land after creating a fake title LR 90202 IR 20261.

    The matter was investigated and the ODPP approved the prosecution of Mwangi, Sammy Louis Karanja who is still at large and Moses Ouma was also not yet arrested by Wednesday.

    The trio will be charged with three counts of Conspiracy to defraud, uttering false documents and forgery of a title.

    Police said the former PS Interior was detained at Muthaiga Police Station will be arraigned Wednesday.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.