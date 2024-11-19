Ex-NTV Journalist Salim Swaleh Appeals For Employment

Former NTV journalist and ex-Director of Press Service in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Salim Swaleh, has publicly expressed his frustration over unemployment.

Taking to his social media account, Swaleh shared a video showcasing his collection of suits and tagged prominent media outlets, including Citizen TV, KTN News, Mediamax, TV47 News, and the State House of Kenya, in a heartfelt plea for a job.

“I miss putting on my suits and reporting to work every morning. Nipeeni kazi jameni (Please give me a job),” he wrote.

In August, Swaleh revealed personal struggles following his arrest over fraud allegations. In a separate video, he admitted to betraying the trust of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, under whom he previously worked as Director of Press Service.

“You’ve been a father figure to me for a long time, and we built an unmatched trust. Over the last year and a half, I served you with dedication and zeal. I broke that trust, and for that, I am truly sorry. I am deeply remorseful,” Swaleh stated in the video.

Swaleh was among five individuals arrested on June 22, 2024, over a Ksh 5.8 million fraud case involving foreign nationals from Dubai and South Africa. The group allegedly attempted to con the individuals into paying a registration fee for a tender related to constructing two stadiums for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved three charges against Swaleh and his co-accused: conspiracy to defraud, attempting to obtain money by false pretenses, and abuse of office. Prosecutors alleged that Swaleh facilitated a meeting at the Kenya Railways Headquarters, during which one of the accused impersonated a government official to secure the tender.

Swaleh’s career journey began at Ghetto FM, a community radio station in Nairobi’s Majengo area, where he worked without pay. He later moved to Nakuru, securing a position at Sauti ya Mwananchi Radio.

In 2016, he joined Citizen TV, where he gained recognition for presenting the 7 PM Nipashe Jumapili news, previously anchored by Kanze Dena and Lulu Hassan. After two years, Swaleh transitioned to NTV as an editor and Swahili news anchor before being appointed head of communications in Mudavadi’s office.