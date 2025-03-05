Ex-UN employee found guilty of murder of his wife in Naivasha hotel

A former United Nations (UN) employee has been found guilty of the murder of his wife at Jacaranda Lake Elementaita Lodge in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The Naivasha High Court convicted Nicholas Koskei after a detailed trial that established his culpability in the premeditated killing of Rhoda Mumbi Mutua.

The evidence presented before the court detailed how the accused lured the deceased to the lodge on July 8, 2017 under the guise of a romantic getaway, ostensibly to celebrate his 36th birthday and resolve their marital differences.

However, the trip culminated in tragedy when Mumbi was discovered dead in the bathtub of their hotel room later that night.

Prosecution, led by Nelly Maingi, paraded 17 witnesses, who pieced together events leading to Mumbi’s death as forensic evidence, witness testimonies, and circumstantial evidence collectively established Koskei’s role in the crime.

The case was prosecuted under Section 203 as read together with Section 204 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes the unlawful killing of another person with malice aforethought.

Delivering judgment Justice Richard Mwongo ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court found that the murder was premeditated and that the accused had meticulously planned and executed the crime.

Following the conviction, the court directed that a pre-sentencing probation report be compiled and submitted within 21 days.

The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 27, 2025, where the court will consider the report and any mitigating or aggravating factors before issuing the final sentence.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling a minor aged 10 years old.

Prosecuting Counsel Evans Fiki Kazungu earlier told Garissa Magistrate Court that Anwar Said Balozi committed the heinous act on October 10, 2021, in Ziwani village of Mororo Sub-Location within Tana-North Sub-County in Tana River County.

Prosecution presented six witnesses during the 65-day trial.

The court heard that Balozi waylaid the victim when she was out collecting firewood in a nearby bush.

The minor testified that Balozi strangled and pinned her to the ground before committing the act. He also inflicted serious injuries that led to her being hospitalized for 7 days.

Immediately after committing the offence, Balozi escaped and could not be traced for 3 years until his arrest on December 25 2024.

Resident Magistrate Robert Lemayan ruled that the Prosecution had established its case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted him accordingly.