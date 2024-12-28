Ezekiel Elliott Siblings: All About Lailah and Aaliyah Elliott

Ezekiel Elijah Elliott is an American professional football running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL.

He gained fame playing college football at Ohio State, where he was a key player in their 2014 national championship win.

Drafted fourth overall by the Cowboys in 2016, Elliott quickly became a standout, earning three Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018.

After a stint with the New England Patriots in 2023, he re-signed with the Cowboys for the 2024 season.

Siblings

Ezekiel has two younger sisters, Lailah and Aaliyah Elliott, both of whom are accomplished athletes.

Lailah attended Ohio State University, where she competed in track and field and is now a law student at Southern Methodist University.

Aaliyah, still in high school, is a standout track and field athlete set to graduate in 2024 and is exploring collegiate opportunities.

College career

Elliott played college football at Ohio State University from 2013 to 2015, where he became one of the school’s all-time great running backs.

He was a highly sought-after recruit out of John Burroughs School in St. Louis, Missouri, and chose to play for Ohio State, making an immediate impact.

In his freshman year in 2013, he played as a backup to starter Carlos Hyde, rushing for 262 yards and two touchdowns in limited action.

Elliott’s breakout year came in 2014 when he emerged as the starting running back.

He rushed for an impressive 1,878 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

His performance in the playoffs was particularly noteworthy; in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, he rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns, and in the national championship game against Oregon, he rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2015, Elliott continued his success by rushing for 1,821 yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing his college career with a total of 3,961 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns.

This solidified his status as one of the top running backs in college football history.

NFL career

Elliott was selected fourth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, he had an outstanding year, leading the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns.

He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Over the next few seasons, Elliott continued to excel. In 2017, despite serving a six-game suspension due to legal issues, he managed to rush for 983 yards and seven touchdowns.

The following year, he returned to form by leading the league again with 1,434 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns while also contributing significantly in the passing game with 77 receptions for 567 yards.

In 2019, after signing a six-year contract extension worth $90 million—making him one of the highest-paid running backs in NFL history—Elliott rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In recent seasons, Elliott faced challenges with injuries and an inconsistent offensive line but still managed to contribute effectively to the Cowboys’ offense.

In 2022, he adapted to a two-back system alongside Tony Pollard while still providing valuable contributions.

In 2023, Elliott signed with the New England Patriots after being released by the Cowboys, aiming to revitalize his career under head coach Bill Belichick.

Elliott has re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys for another season, continuing his journey with a team that has been central to his professional identity.

Accolades

Elliott has garnered numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

While at Ohio State, he won the AAU Sullivan Award in 2015, recognizing him as the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States for his leadership, character, and sportsmanship.

He was also named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and earned offensive MVP honors in both the 2014 Sugar Bowl and the College Football Playoff national championship game, where he set a record with 246 rushing yards.

In addition to these honors, Elliott finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2015 and was a two-time OSU Scholar Athlete.

His college career statistics include 3,961 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns, showcasing his exceptional talent on the field.

In the NFL, Elliott has continued to achieve recognition, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and being named an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.