Ezekiel Mutua Suspended As MCSK CEO

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has officially suspended its CEO, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, following a protracted internal legal battle.

The suspension comes after a court ruling paved the way for the newly elected board to assume office, ending Mutua’s efforts to block the transition.

In a public statement, the new board announced that Dr. Mutua is no longer authorized to represent MCSK or conduct business on its behalf.

“This is to inform the general public, stakeholders, and our esteemed members that Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (whose photo appears above) has been suspended and is not allowed to conduct business on behalf of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK). MCSK shall not, therefore, be liable for any contractual obligations arising from engaging with the said person,” read the notice.

The board has given Mutua until Monday to respond to accusations leveled against him. If he fails to do so, disciplinary action will be taken.

The suspension follows widespread criticism of Mutua’s leadership, with musicians and industry stakeholders accusing him of a lack of transparency in handling royalties and fund distribution. Complaints about financial mismanagement and an autocratic management style further tainted his tenure.

The society has also distanced itself from any contracts signed by Mutua during his time as CEO.

Many Kenyan musicians have expressed relief and optimism about the leadership change.

They hope the new board will address the longstanding challenges that have plagued MCSK, including delayed royalty payments and allegations of mismanagement.