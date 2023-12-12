Faith Kipyegon Among Six Named Athlete of the Year

Double Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon and world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum highlighted Kenyans honoured at the revamped World Athletics awards gala on Monday evening in Monaco, France.

Unlike in the previous editions where one winner was crowned in the men’s and women’s categories, World Athletics adopted a new format where winners were categorized according to their disciplines- track, field events and out-of-stadia events.

Kipyegon claimed the Female Athlete of the Year track events with Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia being crowned the best female athlete in out-of-stadia events as Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela was named the best female athlete in field events.

This year’s edition of the World Athletics Awards changed from crowning a sole male and female winner to issuing awards across six categories.

World and Olympic champion Duplantis, Athlete of the Year in 2020 and 2022, took the inaugural men’s field award.

Other winners announced on Monday were Tigist Assefa, Faith Kipyegon, Yulimar Rojas, Noah Lyles and Kelvin Kiptum.

Following feedback during the voting process, in a year in which 23 world records were set, the awards were divided into three event categories for men and women: track, field and out of stadia.

Duplantis, Kiptum, Assefa and Kipyegon set world records in their respective events in 2023, while all six award winners secured world titles or major marathon wins.

“The depth of talent and the outstanding performances in our sport this year more than justify the expansion of the World Athletics Awards to recognise the accomplishments by these six athletes across a range of disciplines,” said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

“Our World Athletes of the Year alone have achieved seven world records between them in 2023, as well as a host of world titles and major wins, so it is only fitting that they be recognised as the athletes of the year in their respective fields.”

Sweden’s Duplantis, 24, broke the world record twice in 2023 and defended his world title.

Ethiopia’s Assefa, 27, was awarded the women’s out of stadia trophy after winning the Berlin marathon with the biggest single improvement of the women’s world record for 40 years.

Women’s track winner Kipyegon set world records at three distances – 1500m, 5,000m and the mile – during a season in which the 29-year-old Kenyan achieved a golden double at the World Athletics Championships.

Women’s field winner Rojas claimed her fourth world triple jump title and the 28-year-old Venezuelan won her third consecutive Diamond League trophy.

American Lyles, 26, took the men’s track award after winning the 100m-200m double at the World Championships, as well as adding a 4x100m gold.

And finally, Kenya’s Kiptum, 24, claimed the men’s out of stadia award after becoming the first athlete to break two hours one minute n a record-eligible marathon in Chicago.