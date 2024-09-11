Faizon Love Net Worth

Faizon Love, an American actor and comedian, boasts a net worth of $4 million. He is widely recognized for his memorable roles in films such as Friday, The Replacements, Made, and Elf. Beyond the big screen, Love has also made a name for himself on television, with appearances on shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Black-ish. Additionally, he lent his voice to the iconic video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, voicing the character Sean ‘Sweet’ Johnson.

Early Life

Born Langston Faizon Santisima on June 14, 1968, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, Love spent his formative years in various locations due to his father’s U.S. Navy career. He was raised in places like San Diego, California, and Newark, New Jersey. In San Diego, Love attended Morse High School, where his interest in entertainment began to take shape.

Career

Love’s entry into the world of comedy started at the young age of 15 when he began performing stand-up. By the age of 19, he transitioned from the comedy stage to acting, making his debut in theater before eventually breaking into film.

Breakthrough in Film

Love’s first major role came in 1992 with the adult animated comedy Bebe’s Kids, where he provided the voice for the lead character, filling in for comedian Robin Harris, who passed away before the film’s release. He continued his ascent in Hollywood with a small role in The Meteor Man and appeared in the mockumentary Fear of a Black Hat.

His breakout role, however, came in 1995 when he portrayed Big Worm, a drug dealer, in the cult classic Friday, alongside Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. This role solidified his reputation in Hollywood and led to a string of film appearances. Over the next few years, Love appeared in films such as Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate. Other notable films included B.A.P.S., Money Talks, The Players Club, and The Replacements.

2000s and Beyond

The 2000s proved fruitful for Faizon Love. He played significant roles in popular films like Made (2001), Blue Crush (2002), and the Christmas favorite Elf (2003), where he portrayed a grumpy department store manager. The following years saw him in The Fighting Temptations, Torque, and Couples Retreat. His performances in both comedies and dramas allowed him to showcase his versatility as an actor.

In 2020, Love returned to film with Bulletproof 2, a direct-to-video sequel, and in 2022, he starred in Block Party. His consistent appearances on screen have helped maintain his place in the entertainment industry.

Love’s television debut came with The Parent ‘Hood in 1995, where he played the role of Wendell Wilcox. He starred in the series for four seasons, marking his first major role on TV. He continued his television success with roles in The Big House, Dinner for Five, and Real Husbands of Hollywood. Between 2015 and 2017, he had a recurring role as Sha on Black-ish.

In 2017, he portrayed Maurice Starr, the music producer of New Edition, in The New Edition Story, a biographical miniseries. He also took on the main role of Al Baker in Step Up: High Water, a series based on the popular dance film series. The show aired on YouTube Red and Starz before being canceled in 2022.

In 2023, Love made a guest appearance on Netflix’s sitcom The Upshaws.

Music Videos and Voice Acting

Beyond acting, Faizon Love has appeared in several music videos, including Dr. Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin’,” Outkast’s “Roses,” and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together.” His voice acting career is also notable, with his role as Sean ‘Sweet’ Johnson in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas being a fan favorite.

Controversies

Love’s career hasn’t been without controversy. In 2014, he publicly defended Bill Cosby amidst sexual assault allegations, using strong language and slurs against Cosby’s accusers and fellow comedian Hannibal Buress, who had helped bring the allegations into the spotlight. Love faced backlash for these remarks but doubled down on his stance in subsequent interviews.

In 2017, Love was arrested for assaulting a valet at an airport in Columbus, Ohio. He later pled no contest and was fined $500, along with receiving a suspended jail sentence.

Real Estate

In 2019, Faizon Love invested in real estate, purchasing a 5,300-square-foot home in Buckeye, Arizona, for $1.27 million, further adding to his wealth and long-term financial security.

