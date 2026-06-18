Family searching for missing woman finds body in mortuary as murder probe begins

Police in Etago Sub-County, Kisii County, have launched a murder investigation after a family searching for their missing relative discovered her body at Tabaka Mission Hospital mortuary.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, June 17, after relatives of 37-year-old Lenah Kwamboka Maireri traced her body to the mortuary.

The family told police they had been searching for her after she went missing and believed she had been living with a man in Etago Sub-county whose identity they did not know.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Etago visited the mortuary and established that the body had been brought there on June 13 at about 7.30 p.m. by an unidentified man driving a white Toyota Probox.

According to the mortuary attendant, the man claimed he had forgotten his identification documents and the Occurrence Book (OB) reference number in the vehicle.

He left to retrieve them but never returned. The vehicle’s registration number was not recorded.

A police examination of the body revealed visible head injuries, blood clots, and marks on the back and thighs consistent with assault.

A post-mortem examination conducted at the facility concluded that Lenah died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Detectives have classified the case as murder and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, including efforts to identify and trace the man who abandoned the body at the mortuary.

And police in Kasarani Sub-county, Nairobi, arrested a suspect after a man who had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained in an earlier assault succumbed in hospital.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, June 17, by the deceased’s brother, who informed officers that Joseph Ndungu had died while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.

Police said the assault had initially been reported at the station on June 11, and investigations were already underway.

One suspect has since been arrested and is being held in police custody pending further investigations and possible arraignment.

The body was preserved at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination as detectives continue with the murder investigation.