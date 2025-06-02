Fat Joe Net Worth

Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, has a net worth of approximately $4 million. The Bronx-born rapper, entrepreneur, and actor carved out a dynamic career from the early 1990s to the present day, with hits that became defining anthems of hip-hop and ventures that expanded beyond music.

Early Life

Fat Joe was born on August 19, 1970, in the South Bronx, New York, to Cuban and Puerto Rican parents. Growing up in a tough neighborhood, he turned to crime at a young age, but music—introduced to him by his older brother—would eventually become his salvation.

Adopting the moniker “Fat Joe da Gangsta,” he joined the legendary hip-hop collective D.I.T.C. (Diggin’ in the Crates Crew). His solo debut, Represent, dropped in 1993, led by the No.1 rap single “Flow Joe.” This initial success catapulted Joe into the national spotlight.

Breakthrough Albums

His follow-up albums Jealous One’s Envy (1995) and Don Cartagena (1998) further solidified his place in rap, featuring collaborations with artists like Nas, Diddy, and Big Pun, whom he discovered and mentored. He also launched his own label, Terror Squad, signing emerging talents and contributing to the group’s hit, “Lean Back” with Remy Ma—a cultural milestone that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks in 2004.

Perhaps Joe’s biggest commercial success came with “What’s Luv?” featuring Ashanti and Ja Rule from his 2001 album Jealous Ones Still Envy (J.O.S.E.). The platinum-certified album marked the pinnacle of his chart dominance.

Business Ventures

Fat Joe diversified his income with ventures in retail and media. He owns a sneaker store in New York City and hosts the popular Coca Vision podcast, where he interviews fellow entertainers. His acting résumé includes roles in films like “Scary Movie 3” and the animated feature “Happy Feet.”

In 2022, he made headlines after splurging $450,000 on a customized Rolls-Royce Cullinan, showcasing his continued success and flair for the extravagant.

Controversies

Joe’s career hasn’t been without turmoil. His feud with 50 Cent became one of the most talked-about rivalries in hip-hop, marked by diss tracks and an on-stage spat at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2012, Fat Joe pleaded guilty to tax evasion after failing to pay taxes on $3 million in income between 2007 and 2010. He served four months in prison for the offense.

Personal Life

Fat Joe has been married to Lorena Cartagena, and they share three children. The rapper has been open about his weight struggles, having lost 88 pounds, though he chose to keep his iconic stage name for branding reasons.

In the early 2000s, he built a $1.2 million custom mansion in Plantation, Florida, on land he purchased for just $115,000. The property was later sold to influencer Malú Trevejo, who listed it again for $3.25 million.

