FIFA Calls for Global Action Against Racism in Football After Abhorrent Incidents in Italy and England

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has urged for global stadium bans and “automatic forfeits” for teams whose fans engage in “abhorrent” abuse, particularly following incidents of racism during football matches in Italy and England over the weekend.

The incidents occurred during the games in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday, where fans directed monkey chants at AC Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Coventry midfielder Kasey Palmer. Infantino strongly condemned the actions, emphasizing that discrimination has no place in football or society at large.

Maignan, visibly upset, expressed his frustration, stating that such behavior has no place in football. The match in Udine was temporarily halted, and play resumed after approximately five minutes.

Infantino stressed the need for collective action, starting with education in schools to instill the understanding that racism is not acceptable in football or society. He proposed implementing an automatic forfeit for teams whose fans engage in racism, leading to a match abandonment, along with worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for the offenders.

Italy, known for its fascist football fan groups, especially among the hardcore “ultras,” has been grappling with incidents of racism. Last week, Lazio faced a one-match stand closure due to fans directing monkey chants at Romelu Lukaku.

In Sheffield, Palmer accused Sheffield Wednesday fans of engaging in similar behavior, prompting a pause in the match. Sheffield Wednesday, in response, issued a statement condemning any form of discrimination and pledged to collaborate with authorities for strict sanctions against the offenders.

FIFA and the football community stand in full solidarity with the victims of racism and discrimination, sending a resounding message: “No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!” The emphasis on immediate and severe consequences aims to combat such behavior and promote a more inclusive football environment.