Close Menu
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    FIU And Pitbull Reach Landmark Agreement For Stadium Naming Rights

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    FIU And Pitbull Reach Landmark Agreement For Stadium Naming Rights

    Florida International University (FIU) has entered into a historic agreement with recording artist Pitbull for the naming rights to its football stadium in Miami.

    The deal, worth $1.2 million per year over the next five years, will rename the venue “Pitbull Stadium.” Pitbull also has the option to extend the agreement for an additional five years.

    This partnership marks the first time a musician has secured naming rights for a football stadium.

    Known for his strong connection to Miami, Pitbull, who often calls himself “Mr. 305” after the city’s area code, is a fitting partner for FIU, the only FBS team located within Miami city limits.

    FIU has been striving to gain recognition in the competitive football market since joining the FBS in 2005. The Golden Panthers have had only four winning seasons in the past 20 years.

    However, under coach Mike MacIntyre, who has brought innovative ideas to the program, the team aims to build excitement. Last season, they debuted popular “Miami Vice” inspired uniforms for their game against UTEP.

    The Panthers have an 8-16 record over two seasons under MacIntyre.

    As part of the agreement, Pitbull will create an anthem for FIU athletics, make 12 social media posts about FIU annually, and appear at one fundraising event.

    In return, he will have fee-free use of the stadium for 10 days each year and a set number of tickets reserved for FIU students. Additionally, Pitbull can choose a performer for halftime or postgame shows at home games.

    His Voli 305 Vodka will be the preferred brand sold at the stadium, and he will have access to two suites for up to 40 people at home games. Pitbull will also be designated the “Official Entrepreneur of FIU Athletics” and receive exclusive naming rights for various stadium facilities, including the field, club, end zone concourse, and student section.

    FIU’s first game at “Pitbull Stadium” is scheduled for September 7 against Central Michigan. The Golden Panthers are predicted to finish eighth out of 10 teams in Conference USA.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Lyles Wins Sensational 100m Gold by 0.005 Seconds

    FIU And Pitbull Reach Landmark Agreement For Stadium Naming Rights

     