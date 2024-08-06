FIU And Pitbull Reach Landmark Agreement For Stadium Naming Rights

Florida International University (FIU) has entered into a historic agreement with recording artist Pitbull for the naming rights to its football stadium in Miami.

The deal, worth $1.2 million per year over the next five years, will rename the venue “Pitbull Stadium.” Pitbull also has the option to extend the agreement for an additional five years.

This partnership marks the first time a musician has secured naming rights for a football stadium.

Known for his strong connection to Miami, Pitbull, who often calls himself “Mr. 305” after the city’s area code, is a fitting partner for FIU, the only FBS team located within Miami city limits.

FIU has been striving to gain recognition in the competitive football market since joining the FBS in 2005. The Golden Panthers have had only four winning seasons in the past 20 years.

However, under coach Mike MacIntyre, who has brought innovative ideas to the program, the team aims to build excitement. Last season, they debuted popular “Miami Vice” inspired uniforms for their game against UTEP.

The Panthers have an 8-16 record over two seasons under MacIntyre.

As part of the agreement, Pitbull will create an anthem for FIU athletics, make 12 social media posts about FIU annually, and appear at one fundraising event.

In return, he will have fee-free use of the stadium for 10 days each year and a set number of tickets reserved for FIU students. Additionally, Pitbull can choose a performer for halftime or postgame shows at home games.

His Voli 305 Vodka will be the preferred brand sold at the stadium, and he will have access to two suites for up to 40 people at home games. Pitbull will also be designated the “Official Entrepreneur of FIU Athletics” and receive exclusive naming rights for various stadium facilities, including the field, club, end zone concourse, and student section.

FIU’s first game at “Pitbull Stadium” is scheduled for September 7 against Central Michigan. The Golden Panthers are predicted to finish eighth out of 10 teams in Conference USA.