Five Jambojet laptops stolen in break-in at JKIA operations centre

Detectives launched investigations after thieves broke into Jambojet’s Integrated Operations Control Centre at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and stole five company-issued laptops.

The incident happened on June 16, 2026.

This was after employees discovered that laptops assigned to them had been stolen from their desks.

A team of police visited the scene and confirmed the same.

A review of CCTV footage established that at about 1am on June 16, an unidentified man gained entry into the building through a sliding window next to an emergency exit before making away with the laptops.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene and recorded statements from witnesses. Police have classified the matter as an office breaking incident, with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at JKIA pursuing leads to identify and arrest the suspect.

Police said they are yet to establish the suspect’s motive. The police believe the suspect behind the incident may have had information on the gadgets.

And a gang of about 10 men armed with crude weapons raided a private yard in Athi River early Tuesday morning, overpowering security guards before stealing spare parts and mobile phones.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:00 a.m. at Pillar Brothers Services Limited in Athi River South Sub-County, Machakos County.

Police said the suspects gained entry into the compound, where they tied up and assaulted the security guards before breaking into two containers within the yard. The gang then stole spare parts of unknown value and made away with the guards’ mobile phones.

The guards later managed to free themselves and reported the incident to authorities.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers visited the scene, processed and documented evidence as investigations commenced.

No arrests had been made and police said the value of the stolen items was yet to be established.

Investigations are ongoing.