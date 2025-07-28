Five killed in Bangkok market mass shooting

Five people were killed in a mass shooting at a food market in Bangkok on Monday.

The suspect in the attack at Or Tor Kor Market died after taking his own life, police in Thailand’s capital confirmed.

Four of those killed were security guards and the fifth victim worked at the market. Two other market sellers were injured, police said.

Police Lieutenant Siam Boonsom told local media that the gunman was Thai and he had disputes with the market’s security guards before.

He also told reporters the shooting incident was unrelated to Thailand’s ongoing conflict with Cambodia. The Or Tor Kor market is well known for high quality fresh fruit and seafood.

Gun ownership rates in Thailand are relatively high for the region and mass shooting incidents are not common, but the country has seen several deadly incidents in recent years.

In 2023, a 14-year-old boy killed two people and injured five others in a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in the centre of Bangkok.

An ex-policeman killed at least 37 people, most of them children, in a gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in in Nong Bua Lamphu province in north-east Thailand in October 2022.

In 2020, a soldier killed 29 people and injured dozens more in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

