Five sitting Governors and 11 former Governors under probe by EACC for corruption related offenses 

At least five sitting governors are under probe for corruption related crimes.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said 11 other former governors are under probe for the same offenses.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud said these investigations relate to allegations of embezzlement of public funds, conflict of interest, money laundering, and possession of unexplained wealth, among other offenses under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

He said over the past eight months the Commission has completed 89 high-profile cases.

“These investigation files have been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), with recommendations to prosecute 82 of the cases. Notably, four of these cases involve current and former County Governors, two former Cabinet Secretaries, a Principal Secretary and, CEOs and MDs of various State Corporations,” he said.

“In addition, the Commission is at an advanced stage of investigating five sitting Governors and 11 former Governors.”

In order to address irregular recruitments, manipulation of payroll and payments of irregular allowances, embezzlement of mortgage and car loan funds at the counties, the Commission is actively pursuing cases worth approximately Sh1.6 billion involving 822 county officials, he added.

He addressed the media at Integrity Center and revealed they are yet to start investigating bribery claims on Members of Parliament.

“We are yet to get those claims for now but we will act on them once the report is here,” he said.

Mohamud said from the beginning of 2025, the Commission has recovered 12 properties corruptly acquired valued at approximately Sh600 million and over Sh105 million in cash.

Further, the Commission has disrupted possible loss of Sh7.2 billion through proactive investigations, he added.

“Notwithstanding the aforementioned interventions, there is continued feeling by Kenyans, especially the youthful population that the level of corruption in the country ison the increase.”

“This concerns the Commission as it does every responsible citizen of this country. While the Commission acknowledges the frustration by Kenyans, I wish to assure the country that the Commission will upscale both its preventive and enforcement mandates geared towards effectively combating corruption in the country,” he said.

He called upon all actors in the justice sector to work together in a more coordinated and collaborative approach for a more accountable and public centric government.

He said recent legislative reforms, including the enactment of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, the Anti-Corruption Laws (Amendment Bill), the Whistleblower Protection Bill, reflect the government’s commitment to support the fight against corruption.

“I am constantly reminding those of us in leadership to live to the oath of office we subscribed to by committing to promote the rule of law, accountability and good governance,” he said.

He said the recent past months have seen heightened demand for accountability, good governance and integrity, in public institutions, by the public – ushering a very progressive and transformative moment for the country.

“The urgent need for enhanced accountability, as espoused by Kenyans, was validated by the findings of the National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2024. The Survey ranked corruption as the second most critical challenge facing the country, after unemployment,” he said.

“These findings and concerns underscore the urgent need for coordinated and sustained efforts to enhance investigative efficiency, prosecutorial effectiveness, asset tracing and recovery, and adjudication of corruption-related offenses.”

He said EACC has enhanced focus on bribery at service delivery points, monitoring of capital-intensive projects to detect and prevent procurement irregularities and robust recovery of corruptly acquired andunexplained assets

The commission has also strengthened collaboration with regulatory and professional bodies to promote ethical compliance.