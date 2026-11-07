FKF Congress Expels Seven NEC Members, Including Vice President McDonald Mariga

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) General Assembly has resolved to expel seven members of its National Executive Committee (NEC), including Vice President McDonald Mariga Wanyama, following a Special General Meeting held in Meru on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The General Assembly, which is the federation’s supreme decision-making organ, reached the decision after considering allegations of serious and repeated violations of the FKF Constitution and applicable FIFA regulations by the seven officials.

Those expelled include FKF Vice President McDonald Mariga Wanyama, Central NEC Member Robert Kenneth Macharia, Upper Rift Valley NEC Member Bernard Korir Lagat, FKF Women Representative Violet Kerubo Momanyi, Nyanza NEC Member Collins Opiyo Kalee, Coast NEC Member Gabriel Mghendi and Nairobi NEC Member Daniel Akala Shikanda.

According to the federation, the matters considered during the meeting included a purported NEC resolution dated April 24, 2026, which sought the removal of the FKF President and other federation officials.

The Assembly also considered allegations that the seven officials had repeatedly failed to attend duly convened NEC meetings, issued unauthorised communications on behalf of the federation and engaged in actions deemed contrary to the FKF Constitution and applicable football regulations.

FKF said the General Assembly exercised its mandate under Articles 16 and 24 of the federation’s Constitution, which provide for the expulsion of members and the dismissal of NEC officials.

The Special General Meeting was attended by representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Acting Sports Registrar Chacha J. Maroa and representatives from the State Department for Sports also attended the proceedings.

“FKF remains committed to constitutional governance, institutional accountability and the stability of football administration in Kenya,” the federation said in a statement.

The federation added that it would issue further communication on the implementation of the resolutions and the resulting administrative arrangements.