Florian Wirtz Siblings: A Look at the Footballer’s Family Tree

Florian Richard Wirtz is a German professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or left midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool and the Germany national team.

Born on May 3, 2003, in Pulheim, Germany, he is widely regarded as one of the most talented young playmakers in world football.

Wirtz is known for his exceptional technique, vision, creativity, off-the-ball movement, and goal-scoring threat from midfield.

He rose to prominence at Bayer Leverkusen before making a high-profile transfer to Liverpool in 2025.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Florian comes from a large blended family and is the youngest of ten children, with nine siblings consisting of four brothers and five sisters.

His older sister Juliane Wirtz is also a professional footballer, having played in the Frauen-Bundesliga for clubs including Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen.

While only Florian and Juliane share both parents, the rest are half-siblings from his parents’ previous relationships.

The family is deeply involved in football, with their father Hans-Joachim serving as chairman of their childhood club, SV Grün-Weiß Brauweiler.

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Career

Wirtz began his youth career at SV Grün-Weiß Brauweiler before joining 1. FC Köln in 2010.

In 2020, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen, where he made his senior debut at just 17 years and 15 days old, quickly becoming the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history.

He established himself as a key player, contributing significantly despite a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2022 that sidelined him for much of a season.

His breakthrough came in the 2023–24 season, where he played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten domestic double (Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal).

Wirtz delivered consistent performances with goals and assists across league, cup, and European competitions.

In the following season, he continued to shine in the Champions League and helped secure additional silverware.

In June 2025, Wirtz transferred to Liverpool for a club-record fee (around £100 million plus add-ons), becoming one of the most expensive signings in football history.

Internationally, Wirtz debuted for Germany in 2021.

He has since become a central figure for the national team, scoring memorable goals such as the fastest in German Euros history and contributing in major tournaments like UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Accolades

With Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz won the Bundesliga title, DFB-Pokal, and DFL-Supercup, while reaching the UEFA Europa League final.

He earned Bundesliga Player of the Season recognition and multiple Bundesliga Team of the Season selections.

Individually, Wirtz has been named German Footballer of the Year, claimed the UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season award twice, and received the Fritz Walter Medal.

He has also earned several Bundesliga Player of the Month awards and VDV Player of the Season honors.

His performances for Germany include success at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.