Football Venues for Paris 2024 Olympics

The football tournaments will be held across seven venues from July 24 to August 10.

Here are the details for each venue:

Parc des Princes (Paris) Capacity : 47,929

: 47,929 Role : Host for both the men’s and women’s finals.

: Host for both the men’s and women’s finals. Men’s Final Date : August 9

: August 9 Women’s Final Date: August 10 Stade de Bordeaux (Bordeaux) Capacity : 42,115

: 42,115 Role: Group stage matches. Stade de Lyon (Lyon) Capacity : 59,186

: 59,186 Role: Semi-finals and women’s bronze medal match. Stade de Marseille (Marseille) Capacity : 67,394

: 67,394 Role: Semi-finals. Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes) Capacity : 35,322

: 35,322 Role: Men’s bronze medal match. Stade de Nice (Nice) Capacity : 36,178

: 36,178 Role: Group stage matches. Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (Saint-Etienne) Capacity : 41,965

: 41,965 Role: Group stage matches.

Summary of Venue Usage:

Group Stage : Nice, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne

: Nice, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne Semi-finals : Lyon, Marseille

: Lyon, Marseille Bronze Medal Matches : Nantes (men’s), Lyon (women’s)

: Nantes (men’s), Lyon (women’s) Finals: Paris (Parc des Princes)

These venues will host exciting matches and significant events throughout the Olympic football tournaments.