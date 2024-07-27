Football Venues for Paris 2024 Olympics

The football tournaments will be held across seven venues from July 24 to August 10.
Here are the details for each venue:
- Parc des Princes (Paris)
- Capacity: 47,929
- Role: Host for both the men’s and women’s finals.
- Men’s Final Date: August 9
- Women’s Final Date: August 10
- Stade de Bordeaux (Bordeaux)
- Capacity: 42,115
- Role: Group stage matches.
- Stade de Lyon (Lyon)
- Capacity: 59,186
- Role: Semi-finals and women’s bronze medal match.
- Stade de Marseille (Marseille)
- Capacity: 67,394
- Role: Semi-finals.
- Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes)
- Capacity: 35,322
- Role: Men’s bronze medal match.
- Stade de Nice (Nice)
- Capacity: 36,178
- Role: Group stage matches.
- Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (Saint-Etienne)
- Capacity: 41,965
- Role: Group stage matches.
Summary of Venue Usage:
- Group Stage: Nice, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne
- Semi-finals: Lyon, Marseille
- Bronze Medal Matches: Nantes (men’s), Lyon (women’s)
- Finals: Paris (Parc des Princes)
These venues will host exciting matches and significant events throughout the Olympic football tournaments.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874