Form Two Student Among Two Who Drowned in Separate Incidents in Nyeri, Migori

Two people drowned in separate incidents reported to police on Wednesday November 12.

The first incident happened in Ruring’u, Nyeri County and involved a 15-year-old boy.

The victim was a student at Aguthi Secondary School.

He was with other friends at a river in the area when the incident happened.

The body was retrieved by local divers and moved to the Nyeri Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Uriri, Migori County, a seven-year old girl drowned in a river after she drowned.

The incident happened on November 11 in Kawere Rateng’ village.

Locals retrieved the body and called police who moved it to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Canaan village, Lokichogio, Turkana County, a man died after being kicked in the abdomen in an altercation.

The incident happened on November 12 and involved Mike Lotapa, police said.

Lopata, 35 was involved in a fight with his friend when he was kicked in the stomach.

He collapsed and died on the spot, police said.

Upon suspecting danger, the suspect ran away to an unknown place and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.

The body with physical injuries was moved to Lodwar mortuary awaiting autopsy.