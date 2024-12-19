Former Governor Ndiritu Muriithi Appointed KRA Chair

Former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has been appointed as the Chairperson of board of directors of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in President William Ruto’s latest shake-up of the executive.

The announcement, delivered by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, outlined nominations, reassignments, and appointments across senior government positions.

“His Excellency the President has today made nominations, reassignments, and appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive,” Koskei said in an official statement.

Muriithi, an economist and financial markets expert with over 24 years of experience, has spearheaded financial reforms across Africa.

His career includes improving bond markets, expanding mortgage access, and supporting women-led enterprises. As a former MP for Laikipia West and Assistant Minister for Industrialization under President Mwai Kibaki, he was instrumental in crafting policies on credit bureaus, interest rates, and taxation.

He faced criticism over the collapse of Ngarua Millers during his time as an assistant minister and allegations of privatizing cooperative assets during his governorship.

Other key appointments include Anthony Mwaura as Chairperson of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority and Kembi Gitura as Chair of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital.

Former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has been named Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.

President Ruto also announced changes to his Cabinet, including the appointment of Mutahi Kagwe as the new Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, replacing Andrew Karanja, now Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Lee Kinyanjui will serve as Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, while William Kabogo takes over as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and Digital Economy.

In other reassignments, Salim Mvurya will head the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, while Kipchumba Murkomen has been moved to lead the Ministry of Interior and National Administration. Murkomen replaces Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who had held the role in an acting capacity.

“His Excellency the President has transmitted the nominations of Cabinet Secretaries, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and Permanent Representatives to the National Assembly for consideration and approval, fulfilling the legal requirements of our nation’s supreme law,” Koskei added.