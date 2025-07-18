Former Rarieda MP Bob Francis Jalango Dies

Former Rarieda Member of Parliament Bob Francis Jalango has died.

The news of his passing was announced by current Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo in a statement issued on July 17, 2025.

Jalango served as the MP for Rarieda from 1988 to 1992.

His time in office is remembered for laying the groundwork for the development of the constituency.

“On behalf of the great people of Rarieda Constituency, my family and I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Hon. Bob Francis Jalango. We share in your grief during this immensely trying time,” said Omollo.

He added, “His legacy of service and his pioneering spirit will forever be etched in the annals of Rarieda’s history.