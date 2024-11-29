Four Arrested, 158 Bullets Recovered at Roadblock in Isiolo

Some 158 Rounds of live ammunition and a cache of military gear were Thursday seized at a police roadblock in Isiolo, during an operation that also saw four suspects taken to custody.

While manning the roadblock at Hospital junction along the Marsabit – Isiolo road Thursday, police officers flagged down a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry and on conducting a search discovered a concealed brown bag containing the following:

A total of 142 rounds of 7.62×39 special (used in AK 47 rifles), 16 rounds of 9mm (used mostly in pistols), a rifle cleaning kit, two pairs of military boots, a ground sheet, a military camelbak, military trousers, tactical and combat shirts among other items were recovered, police said.

Four suspects were arrested, and together with the lorry detained at Isiolo Police Station.

Teams have enhanced operations on major routes to contain criminal gangs behind the trade.

Some of the weapons are used in crimes in major urban areas. The route is seen as one of those used by terror networks for their mission in the region.

Human smugglers also use it in their missions.

Meanwhile, police in Kijabe are pursuing a gang of three robbery suspects who accosted a motorist at a bridge along the Old Kijabe Road, before robbing him Sh70,000, a Samsung galaxy S22 and several credit cards.

Armed with machetes and a pipe range, the gang that had used a log to block the bridge ambushed the male motorist Wednesday night, just as he stepped out of his car to clear the way.

Amidst death threats, the victim cooperated by surrendering all the valuables he had, including revealing his Mpesa pin where the thugs transferred Sh70,000.

Somehow, the gang was distracted at the sight of another vehicle approaching from a distance, the victim grabbing the opportunity to sprint to the nearby Rift Valley Academy.

The security personnel at the school informed the police, who responded immediately, helped the victim back to his car and escorted him home. Meanwhile, police officers unsuccessfully combed nearby thickets for the suspects.

Detectives at Lari sub-county have taken up the matter and are employing other possible leads to the violent robbers.