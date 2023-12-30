Four Family Members Killed in Fire Incident in Kabete

Tragedy struck a family when four members were Saturday morning killed in a fire incident in Kabete, Kiambu County.

The victims included three children and their mother.

It happened in Kabocha village, area police boss Anthony Mbogoh said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, he said.

The remains of the victims were discovered long after the fire had been contained.

The fire, which started at 2:00 am on Saturday, December 30, burnt the house to the ground, while the four were sleeping.

Mbogo stated that the fire’s cause is still unknown.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

Two weeks ago, two children from the same family were burnt to death in an inferno that destroyed 12 houses in Karungu-bii village, Kabete Constituency, Kiambu County.

The children had been left at home as their mother headed to work to fend for the family when the tragedy happened.

Two children were rescued from the inferno whose cause is yet to be established.

Preliminary investigations point to a possible electric fault.