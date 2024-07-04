Frances Tiafoe, an American professional tennis player, has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Tiafoe gained international fame during the 2022 US Open by defeating 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal to reach the quarterfinals. He then triumphed over Andrey Rublev, becoming the first Black American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

Frances Tiafoe Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth January 20, 1998 Place of Birth Hyattsville, Maryland Nationality American Profession Professional Tennis Player

Frances Tiafoe Salary

Before the 2022 US Open, Frances Tiafoe’s career earnings stood at just over $6 million. His impressive performance at the US Open earned him an additional $705,000 for reaching the semifinals.

Early Life

Frances Tiafoe Jr. was born on January 20, 1998, in Hyattsville, Maryland, and has a twin brother named Franklin. Their parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone, met after arriving in the United States. Frances Sr. took a job at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Washington, D.C., in 1999, even living out of a storage room to work around the clock. Their mother, Alphina, worked as a nurse, often taking night shifts, which meant the boys slept on a massage table in the storage room.

Frances Sr. arranged tennis lessons for his sons starting at age 4, and by age 8, Frances Jr. showed promising talent. A coach at the center, Misha Kouznetsov, noticed his potential and began coaching him, helping him qualify for tournaments. Misha coached Frances for nine years until he secured a spot at the USTA National Training Center in Boca Raton, Florida. Frances’ brother, Franklin, also pursued tennis and played at Salisbury University in Maryland.

Tennis Career

Frances Tiafoe’s high school career was marked by success, reaching as high as #2 in the International Tennis Federation rankings. As a junior player, he won the Les Petits in France at age 14 and became the youngest player to win the Orange Bowl the following year. He was a top seed at the French Open in 2014 but was upset in the second round and reached the semifinals at the US Open that year. At 17, Frances won the USTA Junior National Championship.

Going Pro

Frances entered his first ATP match at 16 in 2014, earning a hometown wildcard for the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. He then received a wildcard for the 2014 US Open, where he lost his singles match qualifier but advanced to the second round in doubles. In March 2015, he won his first title at the ITF Futures tournament in Bakersfield, California, and officially turned pro in April 2015, starting his career ranked outside the world’s top 800. Within a month, his rank jumped into the top 300.

Also Read: Foxy Brown Net Worth

Frances’ breakthrough came at the Challenger Final in Tallahassee in 2015, where he defeated the tournament’s top seed. This earned him a spot in the main draw of the 2015 French Open, making him the first 17-year-old American to achieve this since Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1989. He won his first major ATP match at the 2015 Winston-Salem Open and ended the year ranked in the top 200.

In 2016, Frances appeared in only one Grand Slam, the US Open, and finished the year ranked #108. He was the highest-ranked player for his age for two consecutive years. A highlight of 2017 was reaching the doubles finals at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston. He finished 2017 ranked inside the top 100 for the first time, reaching as high as #65.

Frances reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open and the semifinals of the 2022 US Open, defeating several top-seeded players, including Rafael Nadal. His semifinal appearance at the US Open made him the first Black American to reach that stage since 1972, although he lost in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz.

Frances Tiafoe Net Worth

Frances Tiafoe net worth is $3 million.