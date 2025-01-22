Sweet-Talking Fraudster in Court Over Sh40 Million Dollar Exchange Scam

A suspected fraudster accused of orchestrating a non-existent USD currency exchange scheme was on Wednesday arraigned in court for allegedly defrauding Sh40 million from a victim named Fatuma Hassan Abdullah.

The suspect, identified as Pincrous Mwandiki Geoffrey, also known as John Ireri, is said to have enticed victims with false promises of converting Kenyan Shillings to US Dollars at an attractive exchange rate of Ksh 110 per dollar.

Appearing before the Milimani Law Courts, Pincrous is alleged to have defrauded Fatuma over a span of two months, from November 2024 to mid-January 2025.

During this time, the complainant reportedly handed over Ksh 40 million in cash at an unmarked office located along River Drive in Kileleshwa, which was used by the suspect and his accomplices.

Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe was informed that Fatuma first encountered the scheme in November 2024 at her Pangani residence.

She was approached by an acquaintance, identified as Hassan, who introduced her to Pincrous.

Together, they allegedly convinced her that they could exchange her money at a favourable rate, leading her to part with the substantial sum.

The court has remanded the accused until Thursday, when a ruling will be delivered on the prosecution’s application to detain him for an additional 10 days as investigations continue.

Cases of fraud involving fake gold and US dollar have been on the rise.