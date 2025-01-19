Fuel tanker explosion kills dozens of people in Nigeria

A tanker exploded after crashing in Nigeria, killing 77 people who had rushed to collect fuel from the scene, authorities say.

The tanker overturned and spilled its contents in the Suleja area of North Central Niger state on Saturday.

It exploded moments after people began scooping up fuel, killing dozens and leaving 25 others injured, including rescuers, officials said.

Fuel tanker explosions and accidents are common in the country – often caused by the poor state of roads and badly maintained vehicles.

Those injured in Saturday’s explosion are being treated in nearby hospitals, the emergency management agency said.

Nigeria has seen a number of similar incidents in recent months.

Two weeks ago, a fuel tanker involved in a crash exploded in the oil-rich Delta state, killing at least five people, and at least 153 people died in an explosion while trying to collect leaking petrol in October.

Fuel prices have increased by more than 400% in the last 18 months following bold economic policies by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of long-standing fuel subsidies.

The changes have put millions of people into poverty, with many forced to turn to desperate measures for survival.

The government has said its policies are aimed at strengthening the economy.

