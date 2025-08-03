Fun, excitement mark inter-institute games in Kisii

Excitement was galore in Kisii over the weekend as technical training institutes from across the country converged for the much-anticipated national games.

The inter-institute sports event was hosted at Kisii School by hosting institute Kenya Institute of High Building and Technology.

The event closing on Monday brought together students from various technical and vocational training institutions to compete in various disciplines amomg them football, volleyball, netball, athletics, and indoor games.

“These games are not just about competition. They are about discovering talent, fostering teamwork, and building a holistic learning environment,” said Kenya Technical Institutions Sports Association (KETISA) organising Secretary Patrick Ngana.

At least 1400 participants converged in the Kisii School arena for the three day event.

At stake were trophies in football, basketball, netball, volleyball and other indoor games.

In men’s football, the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) teams got off to a flying start following a dominant display over their opponents.

In Pool A matches, the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) lost 1-0 to NITA Kisumu.

The young scribes were late consoled with a 1-1 draw against the Institute of Energy Studies and Research (IESR).

In pool B, the Kenya Institute of Highways and Buildings Technology (KIHBT) demolished Railways Training Institute (RTI) 2-0 and Kenya Forestry College 3-0 to secure ease win.

Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) drew its first match 2-2 against NITA Nairobi before overcoming Railways Training Institute (RTI) in a 2-1 win.

In pool C, Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) lost its first match 1-0 against NITA Mombasa before bouncing back in their second match with a similar score win against the East African School of Aviation (EASA).

In Pool A of men’s basketball, RCMRD won 29-20 against Nita Nairobi, while KIMC beat IESR 27-20.

In pool B, KITI trounced NITA Mombasa 32-13, whereas KEWI narrowly dispatched a resilient NITA Athi River 17-15 in a hotly contested tie.

Pool C saw RTI winning 37 -13 against KFC while KIHBT beat Kenya Institute of Surveying and Mapping (KISM) 40-7.

In pool A of women’s category, NITA Nairobi won all its two group matches by overcaming KIHBT 22-16 and KEWI 32-4. KITI beat RCMRD 31-0.

In Pool B, NITA Athi River won 19-13 against KISM while RTI beat KIMC 25-7.

In netball men, KIMC lost all its group A matches 11-12 against RTI and then 7-16 to KEWI. KFC lost 13-14 to RTI before bouncing back to record a slim win of 18-17 against KEWI.

In pool B, NITA Kisumu won all its matches 8-6 against KITI and 21-2 against NITA Athi River to sail to the next level. KIHBT lost its first match 5- 11 against KITI before bouncing back with a 16-5 win over NITA Nairobi.

In the women’s category, RTI beat KITI 20-10 while NITA Athi River beat KIHBT 30-2.

KIMC won its first match 25-13 against NITA Nairobi before falling 13-12 against NITA Kisumu. KFC trounced IESR 22-0.

KETISA secretary General Patrick Ngana lauded the championships, and noted that the learners had exhibited high levels of competition.

Ngana said apart from the sporting activities, learners will also plant trees in line with President William Ruto’s dream of planting 10 billion trees by 2032.

“We have started well and hope to finish well. We have put all the necessary measures in place to ensure the smooth running of the championships. Apart from sporting activities, we will also engage our learners in a tree planting exercise,” Ngana said.