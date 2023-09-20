Gabon Partially Suspended From Commonwealth Following Coup

The Commonwealth has imposed a partial suspension on Gabon after military leaders orchestrated a coup that removed President Ali Bongo from power.

The decision was reached during a meeting of Commonwealth foreign ministers held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Commonwealth leaders have called on Gabon to adhere to the organization’s values and principles, urging the country to promptly organize credible elections.

President Ali Bongo was ousted by the military shortly after being declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Ali Bongo had been in control of the oil-rich nation since 2009, succeeding his father, who had ruled for an astonishing 41 years.

Initially placed under house arrest during the coup, Bongo was later released and permitted to travel abroad for medical examinations.

The Commonwealth’s foreign ministers, sitting as the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group, have insisted that Gabon ensures the safety of both Bongo and his family.

In their official statement, they strongly condemned the unconstitutional removal of the elected government from power.

Gabon’s suspension will remain in place until democracy is restored, effectively excluding the country from all Commonwealth intergovernmental meetings and events, including ministerial and heads of government gatherings.

Raymond Ndong Sima, the new prime minister, assumed his role as interim prime minister in September following the coup led by Gen Brice Oligui Nguema.

The Commonwealth ministers have given Gabon’s new leadership until August 30, 2023, to conduct credible elections.

If substantial progress is not made within that timeframe, the country may face complete removal from the Commonwealth group.

Despite international condemnation of the coup by leaders in Africa and the West, many Gabonese citizens have welcomed the change in leadership.

Doubts had arisen among the populace regarding Ali Bongo’s bid for a third term. His initial ascent to power occurred 14 years ago following his father Omar Bongo’s passing; a leader who had held a virtual monopoly on the presidency for over four decades.

