Gabrielle Union, an American actress and former model, has a net worth of $40 million. This impressive sum is partly attributed to her marriage to NBA star Dwyane Wade. Union has built a successful career in film and television, known for her versatile roles and advocacy work.

Gabrielle Union Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth October 29, 1972 Place of Birth Omaha, Nebraska Nationality American Profession Actress, Former Model

Early Life

Gabrielle Monique Union was born on October 29, 1972, in Omaha, Nebraska. Raised in a Roman Catholic household, her father was in the military, and her mother instilled in her a sense of independence. After her parents divorced following thirty years of marriage, Union pursued her education, graduating from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. At 19, Union survived a traumatic experience when she was raped while working at Payless Shoes, later suing the company for negligence.

Gabrielle Union Career

Union’s career began in the 1990s with appearances on TV shows like “Family Matters,” “Sister, Sister,” and “Saved by the Bell.” Her film debut came with a role in “She’s All That” (1999), followed by notable performances in “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999) and “Love & Basketball” (2000). However, her breakout role was in the hit film “Bring It On” (2000), where she starred alongside Kirsten Dunst. The film’s success established Union as a Hollywood star.

Her career continued to flourish with roles in films such as “The Brothers” (2001), “Two Can Play That Game” (2001), and “Deliver Us from Eva” (2003), which earned her critical praise. Union also starred in the action-comedy “Bad Boys II” (2003), alongside Will Smith, further elevating her career. She appeared in “Cradle 2 the Grave” (2003) and continued to take on diverse roles in various genres.

In 2005, Union starred in “Neo Ned,” winning the Best Actress award at the Palm Beach International Film Festival. She also appeared in “The Honeymooners” (2005) and had recurring roles on TV shows like “Night Stalker” (2005) and “Ugly Betty” (2008). Her versatility as an actress was further showcased in “Cadillac Records” (2008) and the romantic comedy “Meet Dave” (2008).

Union’s television career includes starring roles in “City of Angels” (2000) and the critically acclaimed series “Being Mary Jane” (2013-2019), for which she received significant praise. She has also voiced characters in animated projects, including Nala in Disney’s “The Lion Guard” (2015).

Advocacy and Writing

Gabrielle Union is an outspoken advocate for women’s rights, racial equality, and sexual assault survivors. She uses her platform to raise awareness about these issues and has authored a memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine” (2017), where she shares personal stories and insights on her life and career.

Personal Life

Union met NFL player Chris Howard in 1999, marrying him in 2001, but they divorced in 2006. In 2008, she began dating NBA player Dwyane Wade, and the couple married in 2014. Union is the stepmother to Wade’s three children, and in 2018, they welcomed a child via surrogate.

Real Estate

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have substantial real estate investments. In 2020, they purchased a $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. The 22,000-square-foot property features a home theater, poolside cabana, infinity pool, and a 12-car garage. In 2018, they bought a $6 million property in Sherman Oaks, and they also own a $10.7 million waterfront mansion in Miami, which they listed for sale at $29 million.

Gabrielle Union Net Worth

Gabrielle Union net worth is $40 million.