Gachagua Meets Matiang’i In U.S.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has held a private meeting with former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i in Aberdeen, Maryland, during his ongoing visit to the United States.

Gachagua shared details of their discussion on his social media platforms on Saturday, revealing that the two leaders spoke about Kenya’s current political landscape and the country’s future.

“We discussed several issues affecting our country, Kenya, and our liberation cause. Our focus remains strong, and our commitment to the people of Kenya is unwavering,” Gachagua said.

The former deputy president has recently been vocal in his criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, accusing it of corruption, poor governance.

Gachagua was impeached and replaced by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, but has remained active in the political scene, positioning himself as a strong opposition voice.

He has consistently exposed what he describes as government scandals and called for accountability, keeping pressure on the ruling administration.

Several leaders, including Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, and Dr. Matiang’i, in opposition, joined Gachagua.

He has declared himself a leading figure in the opposition and vowed to continue championing the interests of Kenyans.

Meanwhile, Matiang’i has also expressed interest in contesting the presidency in 2027, joining a growing list of opposition hopefuls, including Martha Karua.

Some allies of President Ruto have criticized Gachagua’s activities abroad, accusing him of engaging in what they describe as divisive and misleading politics while outside the country.