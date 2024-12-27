Gachagua Says Ruto’s Silence on Abductions is an Indication that he Approves them 

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Friday claimed that President William Ruto’s silence on the recent abductions is a clear indication that they are happening under his consent.

Gachagua said Ruto should take full responsibility and address the issue, lest the cases continue to happen unchecked.

“To remain silent or inactive is to suggest that these actions are being carried out with his knowledge and consent,” he said.

Gachagua further argued that it is impossible to ignore the fact that the victims are only linked by the criticism against President Ruto and his administration, noting that the state cannot afford to distance itself from the vice.

The president has not said anything on the issue since the trend re-emerged.

He blamed the police for being complacent in addressing the alarming issue, noting that it is incongruous for the police to deny being aware of the abductions despite the existence of sufficient evidence.

“How can the police still be in denial when there are witnesses, CCTV footage and countless grieving families coming forward,” he said.

“Our security agencies are either complicit or profoundly incompetent and unable to take decisive action on one of the most significant crises the country has faced under this administration.”

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said that since June, 29 people have been reported missing from abductions.

The commission added that so far, there are 13 abduction cases have been reported in the last three months bringing to 82 the total cases since June 2024.

Police have denied involvement in the incidents amid calls for action on the same.

Gachagua also fingered the government for victimizing him after he called out the National Intelligence Service (NIS) for being incapacitated and posing a threat to national security.

The remarks invited a lawsuit against him, seemingly prompting the move to oust him from office.