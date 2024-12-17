Garrett Williams Siblings: Getting to Know Jason Williams

Garrett Alexander Williams is an American professional football cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He grew up in Harrisburg, North Carolina, and played college football at Syracuse University, where he was a standout defensive back, earning multiple All-ACC honors and Freshman All-American recognition.

Williams was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has made an impact in his rookie season, recording 23 tackles and one interception in nine games played.

Siblings

Garrett has one brother named Jason Williams.

Jason is mentioned as being married and has two nieces, Emily and Sarah.

College career

Williams played college football at Syracuse University from 2019 to 2022, where he quickly established himself as a standout defensive back.

In his freshman year, he participated in all 12 games, starting in 10.

He recorded 34 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended, which earned him a spot on the Freshman All-American Team.

His impressive performance during this season showcased his exceptional skills and instincts on the field.

In his sophomore year, Williams continued to shine despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He finished the season with 40 tackles, one interception, and seven passes defended.

His ability to read plays and cover receivers solidified his reputation as a reliable cornerback.

By his junior year, he had further developed his game, amassing 54 tackles, one interception, and nine passes defended.

This performance led to him being recognized as a Second-Team All-ACC selection, highlighting his growth and consistency.

During his final season at Syracuse in 2022, Williams faced some challenges due to injuries but still managed to make significant contributions when healthy.

He recorded 24 tackles and two interceptions before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Throughout his college career, Williams was known for his athleticism, ball skills, and knack for making plays in crucial moments, which helped elevate Syracuse’s defense during his tenure.

NFL career

After declaring for the NFL Draft, Williams was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His selection was viewed as a valuable pick for the Cardinals as they sought to strengthen their secondary.

Williams began his rookie season on the non-football injury list due to a torn ACL sustained during his final college season.

However, he made a successful return to play on October 22, 2023, against the Seattle Seahawks.

In his debut game, Williams made an immediate impact by recording an interception, showcasing his talent and potential at the professional level.

Over the course of the season, he accumulated 23 tackles and continued to develop as a key player in the Cardinals’ defensive scheme.

Known for his agility and speed, Williams excels in man-to-man coverage while also being capable of playing zone defense effectively.

Accolades

Williams has received several accolades throughout his football career, particularly during his time at Syracuse University.

In 2020, he was honored with the Duffy Daughtery Award, which recognizes a player deemed the coach’s or player’s choice for outstanding contributions to the team.

The following year, he earned the Ben Schwartzwalder Award for exemplifying leadership and on-field performance, becoming the first recipient of this honor since 2017.

In 2022, he was awarded the Pat Miller Award, which celebrates a student-athlete who excels in athletics, academics, and community service.

These awards highlight Williams’ dedication not only as a player but also as a teammate and community contributor.