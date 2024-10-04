Garth Brooks Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

Country music superstar Garth Brooks has been accused of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit filed in California state court.

The accuser, using the pseudonym “Jane Roe”, was working as a hairstylist and makeup artist for the Grammy-winning singer when he raped her, the lawsuit states.

The woman’s lawsuit alleges that he also repeatedly groped her and made sexually explicit comments to her during her employment from 2017-20.

In a statement to the BBC, Mr Brooks said the woman’s lawsuit was “extortion and defamation”.

In May 2019, the accuser alleges that Mr Brooks asked her to travel with him on his private jet to a Grammy tribute in Los Angeles.

When they arrived at the hotel, Mr Brooks had only booked a single suite with one bedroom for them both to share, according to the legal action.

Her lawsuit alleges that once inside the hotel suite, Mr Brooks appeared naked in the doorway of the bedroom before he raped her.

After the alleged attack, she says Mr Brooks continued to make sexual advances on other occasions, forcing her to put her hands on his genitals and sharing his fantasies, the lawsuit states.

The legal action also alleges Mr Brooks proposed to Jane Roe that they have a threesome with his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood. The BBC has contacted Ms Yearwood for comment.

In his statement to the BBC, Mr Brooks said: “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.

“Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another.”

He added: “I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”

Litigation over the matter began three weeks ago with an anonymous lawsuit filed in Mississippi federal court by someone described as “a celebrity and public figure who resides in Tennessee”. This was Mr Brooks.

Mr Brooks said that Jane Roe had levelled the accusation after he refused her request for salaried employment and medical benefits.

His pre-emptive legal action strongly denied her allegations, labelling them “revulsive and untrue”.

Mr Brooks’s lawsuit also said the accusations were a threat designed to cause “substantial, irreparable damage” to his reputation, family and career.

On Thursday, Jane Roe’s lawyers filed their 27-page legal action in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In addition to sexual assault and battery, her lawsuit accuses Mr Brooks of repeatedly exposing himself, making sexually explicit comments and sending inappropriate text messages.

Garth Brooks is a household name known far beyond the country music genre.

Jane Roe’s lawsuit says he is a two-time Grammy winner who has sold more than 162 million albums and is worth about $400m (£305m).

He is known for his commitment to philanthropic work, particularly supporting organisations that benefit children and provide local relief after natural disasters.

By BBC News