Gary Cole Siblings: Get to Know Nancy

Gary Michael Cole is an accomplished American actor known for his work in television, film, and voice acting.

He began his career at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre in 1985.

Cole gained fame for roles in series like Midnight Caller, The West Wing, Veep, and currently stars as Special Agent Alden Parker in NCIS.

His notable films include Office Space and Dodgeball. Additionally, he has lent his voice to characters in Family Guy and Kim Possible.

Siblings

Cole has one older sister named Nancy.

The two grew up in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, where Cole developed an interest in acting during high school.

Career

Cole began his acting career at the prestigious Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago in the mid-1980s.

His breakthrough role came with the portrayal of Dr. Jeffrey MacDonald in the true-crime miniseries Fatal Vision.

Cole’s notable television roles include starring as Jack Killian in Midnight Caller, where he played a former police officer turned late-night radio talk show host.

He gained further prominence with his role as Vice President Bob Russell in the acclaimed political drama The West Wing, where he was involved in various intricate political storylines that highlighted the complexities of American governance.

In the satirical comedy series Veep, Cole portrayed Kent Davison, a political consultant whose character contributed to the show’s sharp humor and critical success.

Currently, he stars as Special Agent Alden Parker in NCIS, having taken over the role after the departure of Mark Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Cole’s character is recognized for his expertise and leadership within the team.

In film, one of Cole’s most iconic roles is that of Bill Lumbergh in Office Space, a cult classic that humorously critiques corporate life.

He also appeared in the popular comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story as Cotton McKnight, a sports commentator, contributing to the film’s enduring popularity.

Additionally, Cole took on the role of Mike Brady in The Brady Bunch Movie and its sequel, showcasing his versatility as an actor capable of both drama and comedy.

Awards and accolades

Cole was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2014 for his role as Kent Davison in Veep.

Additionally, he was part of the ensemble cast that won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2017, recognizing their collective work on the show.

Cole has also been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in previous years (2013-2016) but won during the sixth season.

His film career includes notable performances that have earned him recognition, particularly as Bill Lumbergh in Office Space and as Mike Brady in The Brady Bunch Movie.