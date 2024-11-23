Gemma Atkinson Siblings: Get to Know Nina Brollini

Gemma Atkinson, born on November 16, 1984, in Bury, Greater Manchester, is an English influencer, radio presenter, and former actress.

She is best known for her role as Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks and has appeared in other series like Casualty and Emmerdale.

Currently, Atkinson presents on Hits Radio and recently celebrated her 40th birthday.

Siblings

Gemma has one sister, Nina, who is known to be very supportive and close to Gemma.

The two share a strong bond, often appearing together in social media posts and family gatherings.

Gemma has spoken fondly of her sister, highlighting her positive influence in her life.

Career

Atkinson’s career began in the early 2000s when she gained recognition for her role as Lisa Hunter on the popular Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.

She portrayed this character from 2001 to 2005, becoming a prominent figure in the series.

Her performance resonated with audiences, leading to her return for special appearances and spin-offs, which further cemented her connection to the franchise.

Following her time on Hollyoaks, Gemma showcased her versatility as an actress by taking on roles in other television dramas.

She starred as Tamzin Bayle in the long-running medical series Casualty, demonstrating her ability to handle more serious narratives.

Additionally, Gemma appeared in Emmerdale from 2015 to 2017, portraying Carly Hope and engaging with a new audience through compelling storylines.

In 2017, she participated in the BBC’s hit dance competition Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with professional dancer Gorka Márquez.

Their chemistry and talent captivated viewers, and they finished as runners-up.

Transitioning from acting, Gemma found success in radio. She joined Hits Radio in 2017 as a co-host, bringing her vibrant personality and engaging style to morning shows.

In this role, she connects with listeners on various topics, ranging from entertainment news to personal anecdotes about family life.

Her ability to engage audiences has made her a beloved figure in the radio landscape.

In addition to her television and radio work, Gemma has made appearances in films such as Devil’s Pass, showcasing her talent beyond the small screen.

She has also lent her voice to characters in video games like Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, further demonstrating her versatility as an actress and expanding her career into the gaming industry.

Awards and accolades

Atkinson has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, reflecting her impact in the entertainment industry.

Notably, she was nominated for Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards in 2002 for her role as Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks.

In 2016, she received a nomination for Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television Awards for her performance in Emmerdale.

Additionally, she was nominated for the Irina Palm d’Or in 2011 as Worst British Supporting Actress for her role in How to Stop Being a Loser.

Her work on Emmerdale contributed to the show’s success, as it won Best Soap at the Inside Soap Awards during her tenure from 2015 to 2017.

In recognition of her contributions, Gemma was also nominated for Sexiest Female at the Inside Soap Awards in 2016.