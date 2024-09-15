Genoa snatch last gasp draw with Roma

Artem Dovbyk looked to have shot Roma to victory when he prodded home in the 37th minute after Niccolo Pisilli’s effort was spilled by Pierlugi Gollini.

But De Winter’s first Serie A goal gave Genoa their second late home draw of the new season after also stunning champions Inter Milan in their opening fixture.

Genoa are ninth on five points, level with AC Milan who hammered Venezia on Saturday and two points ahead of 15th-placed Roma.

Later Inter have the chance to reclaim the league lead when they make the short trip to Monza ahead of their Champions League opener at Manchester City on Wednesday.