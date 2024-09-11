George Jung, an infamous American drug trafficker, inspired the 2001 film Blow, where Johnny Depp portrayed his life. At the time of his death in 2021, Jung’s net worth was minimal, a stark contrast to the height of his career when he was reportedly worth $100 million. Jung was a central figure in the drug trade during the 1970s and 1980s, and at his peak, he was making an astonishing $30 million per month by smuggling cocaine into the United States.

George Jung Net Worth $10,000 Date of Birth August 6, 1942 Place of Birth Boston, Massachusetts Nationality American

While Jung was highly successful as a drug smuggler, his criminal career was riddled with numerous arrests and lengthy stints in prison. One of his most significant prison terms lasted 20 years, and although he was released in 2014, he was arrested again in 2016 for violating his parole.

Early Life

Born George Jacob Jung on August 6, 1942, in Boston, Massachusetts, Jung grew up in Weymouth, where he excelled as a high school football player. Despite his athletic success, Jung struggled academically and had legal troubles early in life, including an arrest for soliciting prostitution. Despite these challenges, he graduated from high school in 1961 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he studied advertising.

During his college years, Jung began experimenting with marijuana and soon started selling it on the side. His involvement in drug dealing eventually led him to abandon his studies, setting the stage for a life of high-stakes smuggling.

The Beginnings of a Smuggling Empire

In 1967, George Jung transitioned from small-time marijuana sales to large-scale smuggling operations. He began transporting significant quantities of marijuana from California to New England, using a stewardess to carry the drugs in her suitcases. This operation soon expanded when Jung started using stolen planes to fly marijuana from Mexico to the U.S., allowing him to earn $250,000 per month, which would be the equivalent of over $1.5 million today.

Also Read: Elisabeth Moss Net Worth

However, this operation came to an end when Jung was arrested in Chicago in the early 1970s, after being betrayed by a former associate. Despite the arrest, Jung’s defense in court became famous for his witty challenge to the judge, questioning the legality of crossing “an imaginary line with a bunch of plants.”

Involvement with the Medellin Cartel

While serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury in 1974, Jung met Carlos Lehder Rivas, a German-Colombian connected to the notorious Medellin Cartel. This encounter would change Jung’s life forever, as Lehder introduced him to Pablo Escobar’s cocaine empire. In 1975, after their release, Jung and Lehder launched a cocaine smuggling operation that brought massive quantities of the drug from Colombia to the U.S.

Jung’s role in this lucrative business was pivotal, acting as the middleman between the Medellin Cartel and large-scale distributors in California. Jung’s operations were highly profitable, and he developed innovative methods of transporting cocaine, such as using stolen planes to carry hundreds of kilograms at a time. This tactic brought in millions of dollars per flight, with Jung earning between $3 to $5 million per day by the late 1970s.

Despite his wealth and success, Jung’s relationship with the Medellin Cartel began to sour when Carlos Lehder realized that he no longer needed Jung as an intermediary. Lehder bypassed Jung and worked directly with the distributors, but Jung was allowed to continue his smuggling activities without facing retribution from the cartel.

Arrests and Prison Sentences

In 1987, Jung’s drug-running career came crashing down when he was arrested once again. After skipping bail, he was betrayed by a connection and taken into custody. In a twist of fate, Jung testified against Carlos Lehder with the permission of Pablo Escobar, leading to his release from prison. Despite briefly attempting to go straight, Jung returned to the drug trade in the 1990s.

His final downfall came when he was caught with nearly 800 kilograms of cocaine. Jung pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. However, he was released early in 2014 after serving just 20 years.

Death

George Jung passed away on May 5, 2021, at the age of 78.

George Jung Net Worth

George Jung net worth was $10,000 when he died.